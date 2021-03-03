Ryanair to Drop Prices for a Year to Encourage Travel

RYANAIR has announced it will drop flight prices for a year in a bid to promote travel.

The airline’s announcement will see Ryanair drop flight ticket prices for a year to get holidaymakers travelling again.

The company’s CEO Michael O’Leary said he hopes to resume up to 90 per cent of normal traffic in 2021 after the price cuts.

The executive said he hopes to resume up to 70 per cent of normal traffic by the summer and up to 80 per cent in winter.

Speaking to Parliament’s Transport Select Committee Mr O’Leary said: “We would be hopeful that we could fly maybe 60, 70 per cent of our normal traffic volumes during the peak summer months… June, July, August and September.”

He said prices would be cut for six to 12 months to encourage Britons to travel when the UK’s restrictions are expected to be lifted in the summer.

Mr O’Leary also said the company had made a loss of around €850 million since the start of the pandemic, but hopes to improve figures.

He went on to criticise help from the government. He said: “We had to refund over €1.5 billion to customers in the last 12 months because our flights were cancelled by government order.

“There has been no support for that. We have received no support.”

The news comes after it was announced British tourists could soon begin visiting Spain using a “green corridor” for those who have been vaccinated.

