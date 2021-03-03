Ryanair Adding Covid Vaccination And Test Results Tool On It’s App.

Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary said the carrier will enable passengers to upload vaccine certificates and negative coronavirus PCR tests to the airline’s app on their mobile phones.

Speaking to the parliamentary transport select committee today, Wednesday, the CEO said the low-cost airline would launch the tool because he does not think an international solution will be achieved in time for the peak holiday season.

“We are not a great supporter of the principle of a vaccine passport in the sense that you will have some internationally accredited documents that is only issued by governments because it won’t come out quickly enough for this summer,” he said.

“We’re launching a tool on our own app so passengers can either upload a vaccination certificate or negative PCR tests. Then you should be able to freely move.”

The UK government is in talks with other countries about vaccine certification for Brits to travel overseas and the European Commission will reveal plans for a ‘green digital pass’ later this month – but it said the technology will take at least three months.

O’Leary said the current legislation was “bonkers” and “completely nonsensical” as the legislation requires test results in English, Spanish or French – so Ryanair is facing “criminal charges” for flying passengers with test results in German and Italian.

Furthermore, O’Leary predicted the costs of PCR tests will “collapse” this summer because of the “widespread success” of the vaccination programme in the UK. He also did not think the government’s Global Travel Taskforce would achieve much, saying the Department for Transport should take decisions on transport.

