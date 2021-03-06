SPAIN’S deputy PM defends the decision to ban the International Women’s Day M8 demonstrations in Madrid

Spain’s deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo defended on Saturday, March 6 the government’s decision to ban all M8 demonstrations in Madrid for International Women’s Day on March 7 and 8, claiming that the ultimate aim is to “not aggravate” the health situation in the capital, which currently has “the worst numbers of the pandemic.”

“Not putting health and lives at risk right now comes first. There is no dichotomy between a progressive and feminist government that is overturned with March 8 and the fundamental rights of demonstration. What there is, is a legitimate concern that in Madrid, with such serious pandemic figures, we will not further aggravate the situation,” Ms Calvo told reporters in Alcala de Henares in Madrid.

-- Advertisement --



The vice president of the government insisted that the decision to ban demonstrations and public protests in Madrid was as a direct result of the fact that the Community has the highest Covid figures of the entire country. Interestingly, Madrid is the only autonomous community currently fighting the decision to implement perimeter closures over Easter.

She added that there is huge concern that “Madrid will regress again in a matter in which someone dies simply every day we get up” but has nonetheless agreed to abide by the decision of the courts on appeals against the ruling lodged by feminist groups.

________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Spain’s Deputy PM Defends Decision To Ban M8 Demonstrations”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.