Madrid bans 8M International Women’s Day demonstrations.

THE Community of Madrid has prohibited 8M demonstrations which were planned for March 7 and 8 on “public health” grounds.

The decision was made after studying the routes, attendance forecast, duration or places of celebration, confirmed the Government Delegation.

-- Advertisement --



“We could easily have more than 60,000 people between March 7 and 8 moving through the different streets of Madrid,” said the government delegate José Manuel Franco at a press conference.

He said that after “analysing in detail” each of the petitions presented by organisers “and taking into account the possible confluences of different mass gatherings in various areas of Madrid, a firm decision has been made to prohibit, for reasons of public health, all the demonstrations and gatherings”.

The Government delegate explained that the decision has been made in light of the fact that the Community of Madrid continues to be one of the regions in Spain with the highest rate of infections, as well as above average hospital admissions.

Madrid is “at an extreme level of risk, level 4, and the situation in the ICUs is worse than that of the second wave of the pandemic, in October,” added Franco.

More than 100 demonstrations had been planned in the Community of Madrid, but Franco argued “the problem is the accumulation that was taking place in a few places over the course of a few hours”.

The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, has called for responsibility warning that “there is no place” for the demonstrations this year.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Madrid bans 8M International Women’s Day demonstrations”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.