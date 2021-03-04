Spain’s Ministry of Health proposes perimeter closures and curfews over Easter period

Spain’s Ministry of Health proposes perimeter closures of all autonomous communities and curfews over Easter period.

THE cumulative incidence continues to fall in Spain, and stands at 159 cases of coronavirus per 100,000 inhabitants – but the Ministry and most regional governments don’t want a repeat of Christmas, and fear contagions and deaths will shoot up in restrictions are not maintained.

A draft prepared by the Health Commission proposes the application of restrictive measures from March 26 to April 9.

This include the perimeter closure of all the autonomous communities to avoid unnecessary trips, including that of university students who intend to return home during the Easter break.

The curfew would continue to be between 10pm and 6am, mass events are banned, meetings are limited to 4 or 6 people and social gatherings at homes should be avoided.

“Our goal is to save lives, not save weeks,” Health Minister, Carolina Darias, said at a press conference on Wednesday, March 3.

Darias argued that the decrease in pressure in ICUs is going at a “very slow pace”, and pointed out that there are autonomous communities that still have more than 40 per cent of Covid patients in ICU.

“We are not in a position to absorb a new wave,” she added.

The worst of these communities is Madrid in terms of ICU admissions, but Regional President, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, said she doesn’t see why it is necessary to “close perimeters” and will decide at the “last minute” if it is to be applied in Madrid.

Yesterday, Valencia President Ximo Puig revealed he had contacted the government and heads of autonomous communities, calling for perimeter closures across the country.

The Health Commission’s document will be taken to the Public Health commission so that the communities can decide whether to approve it next week.

