Spain’s Ministry of Health proposes perimeter closures and curfews over Easter period

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Spain's Ministry of Health proposes perimeter closures and curfews over Easter period
CREDIT: Twitter

Spain’s Ministry of Health proposes perimeter closures of all autonomous communities and curfews over Easter period.

THE cumulative incidence continues to fall in Spain, and stands at 159 cases of coronavirus per 100,000 inhabitants – but the Ministry and most regional governments don’t want a repeat of Christmas, and fear contagions and deaths will shoot up in restrictions are not maintained.

A draft prepared by the Health Commission proposes the application of restrictive measures from March 26 to April 9.

-- Advertisement --

This include the perimeter closure of all the autonomous communities to avoid unnecessary trips, including that of university students who intend to return home during the Easter break.

The curfew would continue to be between 10pm and 6am, mass events are banned, meetings are limited to 4 or 6 people and social gatherings at homes should be avoided.

“Our goal is to save lives, not save weeks,” Health Minister, Carolina Darias, said at a press conference on Wednesday, March 3.


Darias argued that the decrease in pressure in ICUs is going at a “very slow pace”, and pointed out that there are autonomous communities that still have more than 40 per cent of Covid patients in ICU.

“We are not in a position to absorb a new wave,” she added.

The worst of these communities is Madrid in terms of ICU admissions, but Regional President, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, said she doesn’t see why it is necessary to “close perimeters” and will decide at the “last minute” if it is to be applied in Madrid.


Yesterday, Valencia President Ximo Puig revealed he had contacted the government and heads of autonomous communities, calling for perimeter closures across the country.

The Health Commission’s document will be taken to the Public Health commission so that the communities can decide whether to approve it next week.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Spain’s Ministry of Health proposes perimeter closures and curfews over Easter period”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleMinistry decides Iberian ham and cheese remain in the red on Nutriscore
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here