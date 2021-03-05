Queen Welcomes Two New Corgi Puppies

QUEEN welcomes two new ‘adorable’ corgi puppies into her household

The Queen is being comforted through the very difficult time when her husband, Prince Philip, is in hospital by two new adorable additions to her family – a pair of sweet corgi puppies. The Queen is said to be over the moon with the new company having been left with only one dog when her Dorgi Vulcan died in December.

A Palace insider told The Sun: “The Queen is delighted. It’s unthinkable that the Queen wouldn’t have any corgis.

“It’s like the Tower of London not having any ravens. They have only been there a couple of weeks but are said to be adorable and made the castle their home.

“Both are said to be bringing in a lot of noise and energy into the castle while Philip is in hospital.”

Many believed the long-time dog lover would never get another pet after her Majesty decided to give up dog breeding in 2018, claiming she didn’t want to outlive any of her beloved pooches. It was also reported that royal officials were worried that the pets, always at her feet, could pose a risk of tripping her.

The Queen’s two dogs, Vulcan and the now ageing Candy featured on the cover of Vanity Fair in 2018 and even accompanied her to the 2012 Olympics opening ceremony. Most of the Queen’s cherished canines over the years are said to be descended from Corgi Susan, whom her Majesty was given as an 18th birthday present.

