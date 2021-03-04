Prince Philip Recovering From ‘Successful Heart Surgery’

PRINCE Philip has undergone successful surgery for a heart condition and is recovering well at St Barts

A Royal spokesperson confirmed at 9:30am on Thursday, March 4 that Prince Philip has undergone a ‘successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition’ and remains in St Barts hospital for a few more days. The 99-year-old Duke of Edinburgh had the surgery yesterday after being transferred from the King Edward VII hospital to St Bartholomew’s on Monday, March 1 after a fourteen day stay.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: ‘The Duke of Edinburgh yesterday underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at St Bartholomew’s Hospital. His Royal Highness will remain in hospital for treatment, rest and recuperation for a number of days.’

The Duke, who turns 100 in June, was admitted to hospital in February after falling ill at Windsor Castle; at the time, the Palace insisted that he was admitted as a ‘precautionary measure’ but they confirmed after a few days that he was being treated for an infection and would remain in hospital for a period of ‘rest and observation.’

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said today that the update was ‘good news’, adding: ‘The Iron Duke is fighting back. Wonderful.’ And royal biographer Angela Levin added: ‘That is very good news.’

The Queen is said to be finding the separation difficult, and since she is unable to visit him she has already gone more than three weeks without seeing her elderly husband. Speaking about their strict policy on visitors, a statement for St Barts said that ‘our first duty is to the patients we serve, and to maintain their safety at all times we need to control visiting’.

It adds: ‘We are only allowing visitors in exceptional circumstances. We understand that having a family member in hospital is distressing, and we work closely with relatives and friends to ease their concerns and find alternative ways of keeping in touch.’

