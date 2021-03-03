Prince Philip’s Condition Causing ‘Increasing Unease’ Among Royal Family

PRINCE PHILIP’S condition is causing “increasing unease” among the royal family.

According to reports, Prince Philip’s health condition is causing “increasing unease” among other members of the royal family.

Canadian royal expert Patricia Treble told one media outlet: “I think there is increasing unease because, as of today, he has been in hospital for two weeks.

“This is a man who is notoriously private about his health, but clearly the fact that he has been in hospital this long does not speak well.”

Prince Philip was transferred to another hospital earlier this week, with Buckingham Palace saying, “The Duke of Edinburgh was today transferred from King Edward VII’s Hospital to St Bartholomew’s Hospital where doctors will continue to treat him for an infection, as well as undertake testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition.”

They added: “The Duke remains comfortable and is responding to treatment but is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week.”

The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to hospital on February 16 after becoming ill at Windsor Palace, with a spokesperson initially saying he was being kept in as a ‘precautionary measure’ and would remain for a period of “rest and observation.”

Several days later the Palace confirmed that the 99-year-old was being treated for an infection, but that he was feeling a “lot better.”

Royal expert Phil Dampier said: “Must be good news that Prince Philip is being treated at a second hospital. If he’d gone home in an ambulance I’d be worried. Here’s hoping he can leave soon and walk out.”

