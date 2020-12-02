Need A Job? The Queen Is Looking For A New PA At Buckingham Palace And You Could Earn £35,000 A Year.

Queen Elizabeth II is looking for a new personal assistant at Buckingham Palace to help her manage her diary, fancy the job? The vacancy for the role at her Private Secretary’s Office was posted on LinkedIn and has so far received over 200 applications.

The new member of staff will be required to help her majesty with her diary, draft correspondence and even manage her inbox, with a salary of up to £35,000 depending on experience. On the job-hunting website, the requirements for the role have been explained – the successful candidate should be a PA for board level individuals and the candidate should also have extensive experience of diary management.

Further information reads the PA is expected to become an “indispensable member of the team.” The individual will also be expected to help out “with the efficient coordination of Government duty, liaising with stakeholders in the UK, Realms and Commonwealth to draft letters and other material.” The popular role is looking to take on a candidate to start in January.

