Spain Prepares To Receive 195,000 Doses Of The Moderna Vaccine

SPAIN prepares to receive a further 195,000 doses of the Moderna Covid vaccine over the weekend

As the vaccine rollout plan in Spain has been kicked up a notch, the Department of Health has announced on Friday, February 26 that the country is set to receive another 195,000 doses of the Moderna jab on Friday and Saturday for distribution throughout the country’s autonomous communities. In addition, the Department has said that a total of 1, 058,000 doses of the three vaccines currently in use will be available to be distributed in the coming week.

The Spanish government issued a statement at the beginning of the month claiming that around 100million more doses of vaccines were expected in the coming months, after repeatedly blaming supply shortages for the slow rollout of the Covid jab. The 100 million new vaccine doses will be made up of at least three new vaccines expected to be approved for use in the European Union in the coming months before being shipped to Spain.

The Government’s estimated figure is that Spain will be able to supply as many as 8.1 million injectables per month during the spring, and the following months up until September, at which rate it will not be a problem to inoculate the 33 million people required to achieve the proposed ‘herd immunity’.

According to the latest data provided on February 26 by the Department of Health, Spain has currently administered a total of 3,436,158 coronavirus vaccines, while 1,231,782 people have been fully inoculated.

