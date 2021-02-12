SPAIN is set to receive 100 million more doses of Covid vaccines in the coming months, according to media reports.

The 100 million new vaccine doses will be made up of at least three new vaccines expected to be approved for use in the European Union in the coming months before being shipped to Spain.

The one most likely to arrive first is the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is expected to be approved in early March.

Trials of the Johnson & Johnson jab are now in their final stages, with the company planning to seek approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on February 26, and from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) shortly after.

The EU has far ordered 200 million doses of the jab, with an option for a further 200 million, meaning Spain could receive 40 million.

The vaccine, which only needs to be administered in one dose, last week was shown to have “overall efficiency” in preventing moderate and severe Covid infections in a large trial across three continents and 44,000 volunteers.

La Paz Hospital in Madrid is one of the eight Spanish hospitals participating in trial of the Johnson & Johnson jab, studying the efficacy of administering a double dose, and with 30 per cent of volunteers aged over 65.

Researchers at the hospital say they hope to be able to analysis the jab’s effectiveness on new strains of the virus.

Meanwhile, makers of the Russian jab Sputnik have also asked the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for authorisation to market their formula.

