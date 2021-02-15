Spanish Ministry Of Health Begins Distributing 500,000 Doses Of Pfizer Vaccine To Communities Today



The Spanish Ministry Of Health has today (Monday 15) started to distribute almost 500,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to the autonomous communities around the country, following a guarantee that during February, they will be able to distribute around 1,779,570 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech.

Carolina Darias, the Spanish Health Minister, said today that the government’s plan is to double this amount in March, to 2,705,040 injectables, and in the coming months, enabling the health services to be able to vaccinate up to 8 million people in March, and the following months.

Ms Darias also said today that Spain will shortly receive more than 4 million doses of the 3 different vaccines this month that are currently approved for use, being BioNTech-Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Moderna.

The Government’s estimated figure is that Spain will be able to supply as many as 8.1 million injectables per month during the spring, and the following months up until September, at which rate it will not be a problem to innoculate the 33 million people required to achieve the proposed ‘herd immunity’.

The Spanish health authorities have apparently been assured by the vaccine companies that there will not be a slowdown in the delivery of supplies each month, especially now, since BioNTech purchased the Marburg laboratories in central Germany, in 2020, from Swiss company Novartis, where they will reportedly manufacture 250 million doses of its vaccine in the first half of 2021, which should be ready for distribution by the end of March.

