Lady Gaga Offers Half A Million Dollar Reward For The Return Of Stolen French Bulldogs Koji and Gustav.

Lady Gaga’s dog walker was shot by a man yesterday, Feb. 25, who stole two of the singer’s French bulldogs in Hollywood, the singer has now offered $500,000 (€412,000) for the safe return of her ‘beloved pets.’

-- Advertisement --



Gaga, whose recent performances included singing the national anthem at President Joe Biden’s inauguration last month, had been in Rome filming a movie, she left her three French bulldogs to be looked after in Hollywood.

The source close to Lady Gaga, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the singer was urging anyone who has the dogs to contact the email [email protected] to return the dogs and retrieve the reward- no questions asked. The French bulldog is a popular breed, and there has been a growing trend of dogs, which can cost several thousand dollars as puppies, being stolen for resale or breeding.

On Thursday, Lady Gaga’s father, Joe Germanotta, told the New York Post that the family is “devastated” by the abduction of the star’s beloved pets. “We’re just sick over it, it’s really horrible,” said Joe Germanotta, who is a Manhattan restaurateur. It’s like someone took one of your kids.”

Los Angeles Police Captain Jonathan Tippett, commanding officer of the department’s elite Robbery-Homicide Division, said it was unclear if the dog walker was targeted because of his celebrity client.

Police were initially called to North Sierra Bonita Avenue, a street off the famed Sunset Boulevard, at about 9:40 pm on Wednesday (local time) following several 911 calls reporting a man screaming and the sound of a gunshot, said Captain Steven Lurie, commanding officer of the department’s Hollywood Division.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Lady Gaga Offers Half A Million Dollar Reward For The Return Of Stolen French Bulldogs”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.