SINGER Lady Gaga’s dog walker has been shot four times in the chest by the two men who stole two of the star’s dogs.

Dog walker Ryan Fischer had been walking Lady Gaga’s dogs when two men reportedly shot him four times and stole two of the pets.

-- Advertisement --



According to media reports, the man was transferred to hospital in a “grave” condition.

The incident took place in Los Angeles as Fischer walked Lady Gaga’s French outside his home on Sierra Bonita Avenue.

The men reportedly managed to make off with two of the dogs, while a third escaped and was later seen being picked up from a Los Angeles police station.

The man is thought to have been looking after the dogs while Lady Gaga is in Italy.

The star is known for her love of her dogs, which are frequently seen out with the singer.

Police described the suspects as two black males who reportedly fled the scene on Sierra Bonita Avenue in a white BMW, according to reports.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “BREAKING NEWS: Lady Gaga’s dog walker shot in chest and star’s dogs are stolen in Hollywood”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.