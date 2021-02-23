Spain exits ‘extreme risk’ for the the first time this year

Spain exits ‘extreme risk’ for the first time this year as the incidence rate plunges below 250.

FOR the first time in 2021, Spain is below the maximum risk established by the Ministry of Health registering a cumulative incidence below 250 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

In today’s update, the Ministry confirmed the cumulative incidence has dropped to 235 cases, a situation last seen on December 27, 2020.

It also announced 7,461 new infections and 443 Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours, compared to 11,435 new cases and 397 fatalities recorded on Friday, February 19.

But while the data is promising, the situation remains critical in hospitals, with 11.27 per cent of admissions for Covid. More than 15 per cent is classed as ‘extreme risk’, while more than 10 per cent is ‘high risk’.

And the situation is more serious in ICUs where 31.54 per cent of patients are being treated for chronic coronavirus symptoms. The Ministry of Health sets the benchmark of more than 25 per cent to be classed as ‘extreme’.

Today, Spain’s PM Pedro Sánchez has reaffirmed the government’s goal for 70 per cent of the country to be immunised against Covid by the end of June.

“We are working tirelessly so that at the end of this semester about 20 million people in this country are vaccinated,” he said.

Yesterday, Spain teetered on the edge of exiting ‘extreme risk’ with 252 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

