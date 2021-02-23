Sánchez maintains 70% of population will be vaccinated by the summer

Sanchez maintains 70% of the population will be vaccinated by the summer.

SPAIN’S President Pedro Sánchez has reaffirmed the government’s goal for 70 per cent of the country to be immunised against Covid by the end of June.

“We are working tirelessly so that at the end of this semester about 20 million people in this country are vaccinated,” he said today, Tuesday, February 23.

Sánchez confirmed that 80 per cent of those over 65 who live in residences have already been vaccinated and that the country is on track to reach its objective.

Communities have administered more than 3.6 million doses to date and 1.2 million people have received both doses, which places Spain as the fourth country in the EU in number of doses per 100 inhabitants and the sixth in the world with the highest percentage of the population fully vaccinated.

“Although we still have a long way to go,” the vaccination strategy agreed with all communities is already “bearing fruit in the most vulnerable” and “a very significant decrease in the incidence and mortality of over 65s in residences is being observed,” he said.

Since the campaign was rolled out at the end of December, eight in 10 people within this age group have received the jab, and Sánchez remains confident that the “extraordinary deployment” of the vaccine will see 70 per cent of the population immunised in four months time.

