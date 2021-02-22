Spain On The Verge Of Exiting ‘Extreme Risk’

SPAIN is on the verge of exiting the state of ‘extreme risk’ as Covid figures continue to plummet

The latest date from the Ministry of Health has once again shown that the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic in Spain is firmly in retreat. The all-important accumulated incidence rate has fallen to 252 cases per 100,000 infections, the lowest figure recorded yet this year; any number below 250 is considered to be below the ‘extreme risk’ rating by the experts.

Spain has recorded 20,849 new cases of coronavirus and 535 deaths since Friday.

Around the country, infections, hospitalisations and deaths continue on a downward curve as a whole, and many Communities are relaxing their restrictions as a result.

The regional government of Castilla y Leon has announced that the opening hours of non-essential businesses will be increased from Friday, February 26. Currently, all bars, restaurants, cafes and non-essential shops have to close their doors at 8pm, but the vice president and spokesperson of the Board, Francisco Igea, has confirmed that the new closing time will be extended to 9:30pm. The night-time curfew remains at 10pm.

In Andalucía, 650 new infections were recorded on Monday, February 22: this is the lowest daily figure since January 2. A further eleven deaths were recorded in the Community in the past 24 hours, which again is the lowest figure seen since the beginning of January, according to data from the Andalucían Institute of Statistics and Cartography (IECA).

The Valencian Community follows a similar positive trend and has, for the first time since December 16, been reduced to risk level 3 by the Ministry of health, as the accumulated incidence rate has dropped to 224 infections per 100,000 inhabitants. The news comes as the Community is awaiting news in the coming days from the president, Ximo Puig, on whether he will allow bars and restaurants to reopen on March 2.

Galicia has announced the reopening of the hospitality industry and will allow meetings of non-cohabitants up to a maximum of four people. Only 17 municipalities will maintain the current limitations.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Reyes Maroto told Spanish media last week that she was confident the tourism sector would resume its activity by the summer and that the Spanish government was working closely with the EU to develop tourist corridors and vaccination passports “as an element of safe mobility.”

