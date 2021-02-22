MERCADONA tips the scales on social media as shoppers scramble to be the first to know about new products

The Valencian supermarket giant has been making the headlines for all the right reasons lately, and this has contributed to a huge surge in Mercadona’s social network following. The chain has been renowned for its charitable work throughout the coronavirus pandemic – it reportedly donated 3,327 tonnes of products to soup kitchens, food banks, and other charities throughout Andalucía during 2020, which is the equivalent of 55,450 normal shopping trolleys. In addition, the supermarket has reaffirmed its commitment to going green by announcing the withdrawal of plastic bags as part of its 6.25 Strategy, instead replacing them with eco-friendly compostable bags made using potato starch.

However, these admirable endeavours aren’t the main reason Mercadona has gained an enormous social media following. The store’s products are undergoing continuous improvements and savvy shoppers have been joining the thousands of customers on social media pages dedicated to the much-anticipated yellow ‘NEW’ signs which indicate novel products on the shelves. Incredibly, the supermarket has more than 370,000 followers on Instagram and 216,000 on Twitter.

To understand what all the fuss is about, Spanish daily Informacion took a look at some new products in store this week. Firstly, Mercadona has added to its already substantial vegetarian selection, with a new range of vegetable-based burgers and breaded vegetables. Another novelty in refrigerators will appeal to those who like spicy products, as the company has launched a new ‘extra spicy’ chorizo sausage.

Llevamos 25 años utilizando estas cajas verdes #reutilizables y #reciclables para transportar productos y vender a granel 😮 Así generamos menos residuos 👏 Un ejemplo de #EconomíaCircular ♻️ ¡Seguimos con el reto de -25% plásticos! 🌍💚 — Mercadona (@Mercadona) February 19, 2021



