Mercadona Donates 3,327 Tonnes Of Products To Charities In Andalucía

Chris King
The Mercadona chain of supermarkets has reportedly donated 3,327 tonnes of products to soup kitchens, food banks, and other charities throughout Andalucía during 2020, which is the equivalent of 55,450 normal shopping trolleys.

This total is almost double to the amount of food and other staple items that the supermarket chain had donated in 2019, having added 19 new soup kitchens to their previous 85 in Andalucía the previous year.

In the province of Malaga alone, during 2020, Mercadona has donated a whopping 403 tonnes of products, collaborating with the Malaga Food Bank, the Malaga Red Cross, soup kitchens, and other charities.


Mercadona’s customers deserve some credit also, collaborated with the supermarket chain to donate 652 tonnes of food, mainly during the Great Collection in stores held from 16 to 22 November 2020.

The director of External Relations at Mercadona in Malaga, Paco Rodríguez, said, “The exceptional situation that we are experiencing requires agility in our decisions with a single objective, to do whatever is necessary to respond to the demands of the people most in need in this situation of extraordinary complexity”.


Mercadona has made a strong commitment in 2020 to aiding many disadvantaged groups throughout the region of Andalucía, by reinforcing its donation system by implementing new measures to guarantee both the safety of the people and of the supply to these organisations.

