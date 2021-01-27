SUPERMARKET chain Mercadona has announced the withdrawal of plastic bags both in physical stores and in home and online service.

-- Advertisement --



This comes as part of its 6.25 Strategy, and means that compostable bags made using potato starch will be available for purchases in all store sections.

The company made the commitment to continue doing its part to care for the planet in 2020.

It is important to bear in mind that these bags must be disposed of in the organic matter container, as indicated in the pictogram included on the bags. That is why the company has put different bins in all sections so that customers can deposit waste separately, contributing to recycling.

In total, this action represents a reduction of 3,200 tonnes of plastic per year and, as a goal for 2025, Mercadona’s 6.25 Strategy aims to reduce the use of plastic by 25 per cent, make all packaging recyclable and recycle all plastic waste generated in its facilities, as indicated in a statement.

This project to convert the products into sustainable items represents a €140 million investment for the company over the next four years.

In the last four months, Mercadona has adapted 72 stores in Spain and Portugal to the 6.25 Store model, which will be extended to the entire chain in 2021. These stores aim to listen to the opinion of customers and workers, and have already received more than 5,000 opinions and suggestions to help improve actions aimed at reducing plastic and promoting circular economy.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Mercadona will no longer provide plastic bags to customers”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.