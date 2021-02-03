Switzerland Refuses To Approve AstraZeneca Covid Vaccine

By
Sarah Keane
-
0
Switzerland Refuses To Approve AstraZeneca Covid Vaccine
image: Wikipedia

SWITZERLAND refuses to approve the AstraZeneca vaccine after concerns over its efficacy

It’s been a tough week for the UK Oxford University-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, as Switzerland has become the latest in a long line of countries to raise doubts over the efficacy of the jab. To date, France, Sweden, Germany and Poland have all advised against administering the vaccination in those over 65 as they claim there is not enough data to show that it actually works.

-- Advertisement --

 

While Switzerland has already given the green light to the Pfizer and Moderna jabs, officials have refused to grant approval to the AstraZeneca one for any age bracket.


‘To obtain more information about safety, efficacy and quality, additional data from new studies are needed,’ Swissmedic regulatory authority said in a statement.

‘The data currently available do not point to a positive decision regarding benefits and risks,’ it said.


‘To obtain a conclusive assessment, the applicant will among other things have to submit additional efficacy data from a Phase 3 trial under way in North and South America, and these will have to be analysed.

‘As soon as the results have been received, a temporary authorisation according to the rolling procedure could be issued at very short notice,’ it added.

The news is in stark contrast with Health Secretary Matt Hancock’s claims that a new study conducted by Oxford shows that the home-grown jab slows the transmission of coronavirus after only one dose.

“Vaccines are the way out of this pandemic and we are making fantastic progress vaccinating the most vulnerable,” he said.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Switzerland Refuses To Approve AstraZeneca Covid Vaccine”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleAnti-flouter police squad to patrol beaches and promenades on quad bikes
Sarah Keane
Sarah Keane
http://www.euroweeklynews.com
Former teacher and health services manager with a Degree in English, Sarah moved to Spain from Southern Ireland with her husband, who runs his own car rental business, in 2019. She is now enjoying a completely different pace and quality of life on the Costa Blanca South, with wonderful Spanish and expat friends in Cabo Roig. Sarah began working with Euro Weekly News in 2020 and loves nothing more than bringing all the latest national and international news to her local community.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here