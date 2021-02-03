SWITZERLAND refuses to approve the AstraZeneca vaccine after concerns over its efficacy

It’s been a tough week for the UK Oxford University-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, as Switzerland has become the latest in a long line of countries to raise doubts over the efficacy of the jab. To date, France, Sweden, Germany and Poland have all advised against administering the vaccination in those over 65 as they claim there is not enough data to show that it actually works.

-- Advertisement --



While Switzerland has already given the green light to the Pfizer and Moderna jabs, officials have refused to grant approval to the AstraZeneca one for any age bracket.

‘To obtain more information about safety, efficacy and quality, additional data from new studies are needed,’ Swissmedic regulatory authority said in a statement.

‘The data currently available do not point to a positive decision regarding benefits and risks,’ it said.

‘To obtain a conclusive assessment, the applicant will among other things have to submit additional efficacy data from a Phase 3 trial under way in North and South America, and these will have to be analysed.

‘As soon as the results have been received, a temporary authorisation according to the rolling procedure could be issued at very short notice,’ it added.

The news is in stark contrast with Health Secretary Matt Hancock’s claims that a new study conducted by Oxford shows that the home-grown jab slows the transmission of coronavirus after only one dose.

“Vaccines are the way out of this pandemic and we are making fantastic progress vaccinating the most vulnerable,” he said.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Switzerland Refuses To Approve AstraZeneca Covid Vaccine”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.