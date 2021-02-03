Matt Hancock Says Study Showing Oxford Vaccine Slows Virus Spread ‘Superb’.

MATT HANCOCK has said that results showing that the Oxford-AstraZenenca vaccine may reduce the spread of coronavirus are “absolutely superb.” The Health Secretary said the study shows “vaccines are the way out of this pandemic.”

It is the first time a vaccine has been shown to reduce transmission of the virus, the UK has so far vaccinated 9.6 million people – leading most of the world. The results of the study, which has not yet been formally published, suggest that the vaccine may have a “substantial” effect on the transmission of the virus. This means the jab could have a greater impact on the pandemic, as each person who is vaccinated will indirectly protect other people too.

Mr Hancock hailed the study as “really encouraging” on Twitter, adding that the results were “absolutely superb.” “Vaccines are the way out of this pandemic and we are making fantastic progress vaccinating the most vulnerable,” he said.

The study by the University of Oxford, where the vaccine was developed, measured the impact on transmission by testing for asymptomatic infections, swabbing participants every week in addition to recording when anyone fell ill with Covid-19. As well as showing an effect on transmission, the study found the vaccine offered 76 per cent effective protection from a single dose for three months.

With no fall in protection during the three-month period, the researchers said the results supported gaps between first and second doses of between four and 12 weeks. The effectiveness of the vaccine increased with a longer gap of 12 weeks before the booster jab.

When the second dose is given, the study found the level of protection from the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine rises to 82 per cent.

