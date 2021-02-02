SWEDEN Bans The AstraZeneca Vaccine For Over 65s claiming there is a lack of data



The Swedish Public Health Agency has announced they will not be administering the AstraZeneca vaccine to people aged over 65, claiming there was as yet insufficient data as to whether their Covid-19 jab is effective in the older age groups, adding that they will revise their decision later in the Spring after more data becomes available.

An online statement from the Agency said, “The European Medicines Agency judges that AstraZeneca’s vaccine is safe to use and provides a good immune response. However, there is still no data on how effective the vaccine is in protecting against severe COVID-19 disease in the older age groups”.

It continued, “Pending these additional data, the Swedish Public Health Agency has decided to recommend that AstraZeneca’s vaccine be used in people under the age of 65 in Sweden”.

Sweden’s decision comes after Emmanuel Macron of France, and also health experts in Germany had claimed the Oxford-produced jab is “almost ineffective” for the age group of over 65s.

AstraZeneca has refuted all suggestions that their vaccine is ineffective, after it had been approved by European regulators, and the UK has already vaccinated a large number of people aged over 65 with the vaccine, without any problems.

