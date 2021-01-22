Boris Johnson To Hold Press Meeting As 70 furious Tories Demand ‘Road Map’ For Lifting Restrictions.

PRIME Minister Boris Johnson has announced he will hold a Downing Street press conference today, on Friday at 5 pm, UK time. The government is reportedly considering ‘all sorts’ of policies to try and help people stick to Covid-19 and self-isolation rules, Environment Secretary George Eustice has said.

The PM has been discussing the length of the current lockdown periods with ministers. The prime minister has said he cannot rule out a lockdown lasting many more months, suggesting that he is actually willing to keep Covid restrictions around longer to ensure there isn’t a fourth or fifth wave of infections.

The Environment secretary told reporters today, Friday, that ministers have ‘considered’ a full closure of the country’s borders. UK borders could soon be closed entirely to stop more mutant strains coming into the country as the government reportedly considers even more draconian measures on foreign travel and arrivals to stop the spread of coronavirus across the UK.

After reports that £500 could be offered to help people who have to self-isolate, he told BBC Breakfast: “We always had the £500 support payment for those that are on certain benefits. “We have always kept this under review and we know that it is sometimes quite challenging to ask people to isolate for that length of time. It is unclear who will be joining Borish Johnson at the briefing. The update will come as everyone who tests positive for coronavirus could soon receive a one-off payment of £500. The government move would attempt to persuade people to get a test and self-isolate after a positive result.



