UK GOVERNMENT’S Incredible Proposal Of A £500 Positive Covid Test Handout to encourage people in England to get tested



Government ministers are reported to be discussing a dramatic new proposal to pay a one-off £500 handout to everyone who tests positive for coronavirus, aimed at encouraging more people to undergo swabs and self-isolate, to stop the spread of the virus, a plan that is estimated will cost up to £450million a week.

A spokesman for the Department of Health, when asked by The Guardian, did not deny the proposal was being discussed and said, “We are in one of the toughest moments of this pandemic, and it is incumbent on all of us to help protect the NHS by staying at home and following the rules”, but suggested it was a long way from being agreed. Another inside source apparently said it “had not been within a million miles of the PM”.

Government officials have voiced their thoughts that too many people with Covid symptoms probably avoid going for a test, in fear of being told they must self-isolate and as a result, miss work, but this new scheme, detailed in an official policy paper, is said to be Matt Hancock’s preferred position right now.

Allegedly, the £500 payment would apply to everybody in England, whatever age, employment status, or if they were able to work from home or not.

