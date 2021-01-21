CASTILLA y Leon calls residents to ‘civic rebellion’ over government’s refusal to agree to extended lockdown

It appears that regional leaders of Spain’s Castilla y Leon are refusing to go down without a fight as the vice president of the local government, Francisco Igea, has announced that he fully intends to call the population to a “civic rebellion” if the Central Government doesn’t concede and allow the region to implement an 8pm curfew.

“We ask them to do at will what the Government does not allow us: to stay at home,” Igea announced on Thursday, January 21.

“I do not understand it, from our point of view, and I want to be restrained, it is an unfair, authoritarian and irresponsible decision,” he added.

On Wednesday, January 20, the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, refused to alter the royal decree on the state alarm, meaning that the earliest municipalities can begin a curfew is 10pm.

The Contentious-Administrative Chamber of the Supreme Court confirmed on January 19 that it was processing the appeal presented by the Government against the Junta de Castilla y León which published on Saturday, in an official bulletin from the community, an order which lowered the curfew to 8 pm – limiting mobility in the autonomous community.

