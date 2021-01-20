THE Central Government has confirmed that curfew throughout the whole of Spain will remain in place at 10pm.

-- Advertisement --



This comes despite the requests of 15 regions throughout the country to change the curfew from 10pm to 8pm, a decision which, under the current State of Alarm, could not be taken individually by each of the regional governments.

Health representatives from all autonomous regions in Spain met to discuss bringing curfew forward from 10pm to 8pm but the proposal was not accepted by Minister for Health, Salvador Illa.

The Minister, who took part in the meeting via videoconference refused to allow Spain’s regions to bring the curfew forward from 10pm.

Several regions, such as Andalucia and the Balearic Islands, wanted to bring it forward to 8pm, Galicia went further and asked for 6pm, but after days of arguments, the government confirmed that they won’t be changing the State of Alarm Decree which came into effect in October. Castilla y Leon took the decision to go ahead with changing curfew, a decision which the Government has appealed in the Supreme Court.

This means that the regional government will only be able to put border confinements in place, but will not be able to confine people to their homes.

Illa said he did not see that changes were necessary and that the current jurisdiction had managed to see the country through the second wave and will do the same with the third.

One of the concerns of the Health Department is that a lot of people are still working at 8pm and that there might be problems on the roads with people attempting to get home on time.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Breaking News: Government confirms no change to curfew”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.