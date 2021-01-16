Spain’s Castilla Y León Lowers The Curfew To 8:00 P.M. Despite Opposition From The Government.

The Spanish Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, is scheduled to appear on TV this Saturday to evaluate the latest data on the pandemic after 40,197 infections were reached in 24 hours on Friday, the daily maximum over the entire epidemic.

“We do not propose any home confinement. We beat the second wave without home confinement,” he said. Illa, however, said that the Government is open to modifying the time slot for curfews, at present 11.00 pm to 6.00 am in the decree of the state of alarm with the possibility of extending it by one hour (10.00 pm to 7.00 pm). Castilla y León published this Saturday in an official bulletin from the community, an order which lowers the curfew to 20.00 from today.

In the last seven days, more than 200,000 people have been infected, another record for the health crisis. The Government reported yesterday that Spain will only receive 56% of the planned quantity of vaccines from Pfizer next week after the company reported a delay in the delivery of doses to the European Union.

Given this, the Government will give more doses of the next batch to the communities that have vaccinated the most so far to guarantee that they can “administer the second doses to the vaccinated.” Illa confirmed today. The minister has reiterated that 70% of the population will be vaccinated in summer: “The strategy is working, we have acquired cruising speed.”

