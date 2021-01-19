THE Spanish Supreme Court Has Given The President of the Junta de Castilla y León, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, 10 Days to Respond to the Government’s Appeal Against its Curfew

-- Advertisement --



The Contentious-Administrative Chamber of the Supreme Court has admitted today (January 19) to processing the appeal presented by the Government against the Junta de Castilla y León which published on Saturday, in an official bulletin from the community, an order which lowered the curfew to 8 pm – limiting mobility in the autonomous community.

The Government has requested precautionary measures – whose resolution requires the issuance of this report by the Government of Castilla y Léon – a procedure that would not have been necessary had it opted for extremely precautionary measures – and now Alfonso Fernández Mañueco has ten days to respond.

The decision to suspend the 8 pm curfew or not will be known once the Government’s allegations are studied further.

The Government state that it is “a restriction of a fundamental right that is not covered by the legal instrument of the state of alarm defined in Royal Decree 926/2000″.

Speaking on Sunday (January 17), National Police and Guardia Civil unions called for Castilla y León to clarify the new restrictions.

The Jupol and Jucil have expressed their “concern” with regards to a lack of understanding of what actions must be taken in the face of these new restrictions, which were passed by the Junta de Castilla y León, limiting mobility in Castilla y León from 8 pm.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Supreme Court: Castilla y León Has 10 Days to Respond to Curfew Appeal”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.