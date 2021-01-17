Police and Guardia Civil Unions Call for Castilla y León Restriction Clarity

Speaking today (January 17), the Jupol and Jucil have expressed their “concern” with regards to a lack of understanding of what actions must be taken in the face of these new restrictions, which were passed by the Junta de Castilla y León, limiting mobility in Castilla y León from 8 pm.

Both organisations ask Javier Izquierdo to specify in writing, and to be sent to the commanders of the National Police and Guardia Civil, the “role that they have to play from 8 pm”, which at this time, adhere to an informative and deterrent work, as the Castilian and Leonese society has known, in statements by Izquierdo himself through the media.

“Jupol and Jucil do not understand disagreements between the central and regional administrations and fear that with the new time frame of the curfew and the announced appeal that the Government will present to the Justice, we could be facing a series of irregularities that would lead to the possible nullity of the sanction proposals that National Police and Guardia Civil officers may raise between 8 pm and 10 pm.”

This statement comes after it was announced this morning that the Spanish government is taking legal action against Castilla y Lyon’s extended curfew, claiming ‘it is a restriction of an additional fundamental right’.

The central government in Spain has asked the State Attorney General to file a contentious administrative appeal before the Administrative Litigation Chamber of the Supreme Court over Castilla y Lyon’s decision to extend their curfew to 8 pm, something the Executive says is “outside the law”.

