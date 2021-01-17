Spanish Government Takes Legal Action Against Castilla Y Lyon’s Curfew

SPANISH government takes legal action against Castilla y Lyon’s extended curfew, claiming ‘it is a restriction of an additional fundamental right’

The central government in Spain has asked the State Attorney General to file a contentious administrative appeal before the Administrative Litigation Chamber of the Supreme Court over Castilla y Lyon’s decision to extend their curfew to 8pm, something the Executive says is “outside the law”. The Royal Decree for the state of alarm allows autonomous communities to move the curfew times, but they must stay within the timeframe of 10pm and 5am.

The Government maintains that “by setting 20:00 as the start time of the limitation, the agreement clearly violates the aforementioned regulation” and that it is therefore a clear restriction on people’s fundamental rights. The Government criticised the president of the Junta de Castilla y Leon, Alfonso Fernandez Manueco, for taking too far the ability of community to alter the rules, claiming that the flexibility is there to “suspend, make more flexible or relax limitations, but not – as is the case here – to intensify or aggravate them.”

