MATT Hancock will address the nation today about Covid vaccine rollout

Health Secretary Matt Hancock is expected to address the nation in a major press conference at 5pm on Monday, January 11, to give details on the UK governments plans to meet its targets of vaccinating all vulnerable people by February 15. Vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawi described the Prime Minister’s vow to vaccinate some 13 million people – or more than 2 million per week – as “ambitious.”

Hospitals throughout the UK have warned over the past few days that they are at breaking point, as coronavirus cases continue to surge and the new mutant Covid variant sweeps across the nation, despite the country being in strict Tier 4 lockdown.

The government has opened seven ‘super hubs’ across the country on Monday morning, January 11 in an attempt to speed up the vaccination process. Ministers have also been meeting over the weekend to discuss the possibility of toughening up the lockdown restrictions.

It is understood that No 10 feels that a tougher lockdown ‘with curfews exercise limits, and the wearing of compulsory masks outside’ will help in the fight against the spread of the virus.

Another proposal being considered is the removal of support bubbles and the closing of nurseries.

