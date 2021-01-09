London Mayor Sadiq Khan Says NHS Nightingale Hospital To Open In The ‘Next Few Days’.

Sadiq Khan has said that the London NHS Nightingale hospital will be opened in the “next few days’ – but will not be used for Covid patients. The London Mayor said it will be used for ‘rehabilitation’ for non-Covid patients to try to free up capacity in our hospitals instead.

It comes after Mr Khan declared a “major incident” in the city after spikes in Covid-19 cases. He said: “The situation in London is now critical with the spread of the virus out of control. The stark reality is that we will run out of beds for patients in the next couple of weeks unless the spread of the virus slows down drastically. If we do not take immediate action now, our NHS could be overwhelmed and more people will die.”

There are now 35% more patients in hospital than were hospitalised at the height of the April peak, and with more than 50,000 new cases being confirmed each day it is feared the worst is yet to come. Earlier this week London paramedics warned they were “fighting a war” with the virus, and the service is receiving thousands of extra calls every day as the pandemic rumbles on.

