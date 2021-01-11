Boris Johnson’s Government is Considering ‘Draconian Measures’ To curb The Spread of Covid-19.

The UK government is said to be considering a host of measures, some calling them draconian, to curb the sharp rise in coronavirus cases across the country. It is understood that No 10 feels that a tougher lockdown ‘with curfews exercise limits, and the wearing of compulsory masks outside will help in the fight against the spread of the virus.

Another proposal being considered is the removal of support bubbles and the closing of nurseries. However, one particular restriction on the table that is bound to raise the shackles on peoples backs is home confinement- only being allowed to leave home ONCE a week!

Health secretary Matt Hancock refused to speculate when directly asked if harsher measures – including curfews and nursery closures – might be brought in, and instead said Britons should ‘follow the rules that we’ve got’- he is expected to address the nation later on today, Monday, about the new vaccine plan the government is introducing.

Chris Whitty, the Scientific advisor to the government, has warned the next few weeks are set to be the worst yet for the NHS as the government begs people not to ‘push the boundaries’ of the lockdown – and threatens to make it even tougher.

