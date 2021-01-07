First Lady’s Chief Of Staff Quits Following Capitol Riots

THE First Lady’s Chief of Staff has quit with immediate effect following the riots at the US Capitol

Chief of Staff to First Lady Melania Trump and one of the President’s longest-serving employees, Stephanie Grisham, has sensationally quit her post following the riots which saw pro-Trump supporters storm the US Capitol building on Wednesday, January 6. Grisham also served as a press secretary for the White house since 2015.

In a statement on Wednesday, January 6, the Chief of Staff said that it had been an “honour” to serve her country and be a part of Melania’s “mission” to help children.

The news comes as a number of the President’s aides are considering quitting their posts also, according to CNN. They allegedly include Robert O’Brien, his national security adviser, Matt Pottinger, the deputy national security adviser, and Chris Liddell, who is Trump’s deputy chief of staff.

Four people lost their lives at the Capitol riots, including a US air force vet, and more than 52 people have been arrested.

