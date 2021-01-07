DONALD TRUMP’S Top Aides Reportedly Considering Quitting Their Posts after the riots at the US Capitol building



A number of Donald Trump’s top aides are reported by CNN sources in Washington to be on the verge of quitting their posts, in wake of the riots that took place at the US Capitol building this Wednesday.

They allegedly include Robert O’Brien, his national security adviser, Matt Pottinger, the deputy national security adviser, and Chris Liddell, who is Trump’s deputy chief of staff, with the word being that Pottinger’s resignation is expected to be announced very soon, and the others to be handing in their notices tomorrow.

O’Brien was instrumental on Wednesday in backing Vice President Mike Pence when he came under pressure from the president to do his bidding, but refused, and O’Brien said of Pence, “I just spoke with Vice President Pence. He is a genuinely fine and decent man. He exhibited courage today as he did at the Capitol on 9/11 as a Congressman. I am proud to serve with him”.

The president is now under fire from members of his party, for the way he enticed supporters during his rally at the Ellipse, encouraging the crowd to react by saying, “We’re going to walk down to the Capitol. And we’re gonna cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women. And we’re probably not going to be cheering, so much for some of them, because you’ll never take back our country with weakness, you have to show strength and you have to be strong”.

__________________________________________________________

