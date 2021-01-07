Death Toll In US Capitol Riots Rises To Four

DEATH toll in US Capitol Building riots rises to four

At least four people have died following riots at the US Capitol on Wednesday, January 6, when pro-Trump supporters stormed the building. Washington DC police said that three of those killed were victims of “medical emergencies” while a fourth victim was fatally shot by officers. Sources confirmed that at least 52 people were arrested following the riot and DC Mayor Muriel Bowser was forced to implement a 12-hour curfew at 6pm in order to clear the area.

Washington authorities have since released the identity of the woman shot dead as Ashli Babbit, a US Air Force military veteran, from San Diego, with 14 years of service.

“We will not know the cause of death – we believe some type of medical emergency,” Washington DC’s Metropolitan Police Department chief Robert Contee said on Tuesday night. “The gunshot wound victim … she is the one transported from the scene to an area hospital.”

In a televised address, President-elect Joe Biden described the crowds who stormed the building as like an ‘insurrection’, and said that their behaviour was an ‘assault on democracy.’

