WOMAN Shot In US Capitol Protests Has Died, as confirmed by law enforcement officials



A woman who was shot during the protests when pro-Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol building a few hours ago, has died, confirmed by various law enforcement officials to the US media, with one source telling NBC News that she was shot by a member of law enforcement.

US Capitol building officials say the building is now secured, with the curfew enforced by the mayor now in operation in Washington DC, through to 6am Thursday morning.

President-elect Joe Biden had earlier described the crowds who stormed the building as like an an ‘insurrection’, and that their behavior was an ‘assault on democracy’, as he called on President Trump to call on his supporters to disperse, with Trump then posting a video on Twitter where he asked everybody to “go home”.

Allegedly, the bomb squad located and defused two improvised explosive devices earlier in the day, one placed in the Republican National Committee headquarters.

