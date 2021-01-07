IDENTITY Released Of Female Military Veteran Shot Dead In US Capitol Riots on Wednesday



Washington authorities have released the identity of the woman shot dead during the riots at the US Capitol building on Wednesday, named as Ashli Babbit, a US Air Force military veteran, from San Diego, with 14 years of service, as a high-level security operator, and who had completed four tours of duty, and reports from the scene are saying that it was a law enforcement officer who fired the fatal shot.

Babbit has been described as a devout Donald Trump supporter, who it has been discovered made posts on social media in the lead up to Wednesday’s events, tweeting on Tuesday, using the Twitter account ‘CommonAshSense’, “They can try and try and try but the storm is here, and it is descending upon DC in less than 24 hours…..dark to light!”.

During an interview with TV station WUSA9, a witness to Ashli Babbit’s shooting, calling himself Thomas from New Jersey, said, “She didn’t heed the call, and as we kind of raced up to grab people and pull them back, they shot her in the neck. And she fell back on me…and then she started moving weird. I don’t know if she’s alive or dead anymore”.

The Metropolitan Police Department in Washington DC has confirmed to US media that a full investigation into the shooting of Ms Babbit is underway.

