Sacked footballer turns her career towards adult website

ENGLISH football star Madeleine Wright, 22, who was sacked by Charlton Athletic women’s team after “unacceptable” videos were shared on her Snapchat account, has now turned her career towards adult website OnlyFans.

Wright, who now has more than 133,000 followers on her Instagram account (she had 76,000 back in December when the case came to light) could be seen in one of the videos swigging champagne while behind the wheel of her luxury Range Rover.

In another she could be seen inhaling an unknown substance from balloons while partying with friends.

The young footballer already got into trouble in 2019 when she uploaded a video of her friend holding a dog to the steering wheel of a moving car.

Wright added a link to her OnlyFans page to her Instagram account on Wednesday, January 6, with her story captioned ‘link on bio’ directing fans to the x-rated subscription website.

OnlyFans is popular amongst models to show off their bodies and other features for cash over the internet. Wright is charging €36.50 for a monthly subscription.

At the time she was sacked from Charlton, she was said to be remorseful about the events, and briefly apologised on social media.

Charlton Athletic said the videos showed behaviour that was not acceptable at the club.

“As a club we are disappointed with the behaviour which doesn’t represent the standards the team upholds,” they said.

