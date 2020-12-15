Disgraced footballer acknowledges her ‘mistakes’ after being sacked from her club

DISGRACED footballer Madelene Wright acknowledges her ‘mistakes’ after being sacked from her club for posting unacceptable videos on Snapchat.

The 22-year-old, who was sacked by Charlton Athletic women’s team after two videos appeared, one which showed her inhaling an unknown substance from balloons and the other showing her swigging champagne while behind the wheel of a car, has acknowledged her ‘mistakes’ to her 102.1k Instagram followers.

Wright used her ‘influencer’ status to promote her friend’s footwear gift as she revealed she will use this opportunity to better herself.

In an Instagram post, where she is holding a new pair of trainers from Hashtag FC footballer Stef Paci, Wright wrote: “Mistakes have the power to turn you into something better than you were before.”

Some of her social media followers were critical with one user commenting; “So she’s admitted it now then??”, while another wrote: “Hey, at least it got your follows up 50k”.

But the majority remained supportive, sending the young footballer positive vibes, with one user writing; “Fair play. Hopefully, you’re not hung out to dry as everyone makes mistakes”.

Following the episode, Charlton told SunSport: “The club would like to make clear that although the behaviour is not acceptable, the player’s welfare remains important to us.

“She will still have access to the club’s support channels if needed.”

