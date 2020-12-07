English footballer sacked over unacceptable videos

ENGLISH football star Madeleine Wright, 22, has been sacked by Charlton Athletic women’s team after two “unacceptable” videos were shared on her Snapchat account.

Wright, who has more than 76,000 followers on her Instagram account, could be seen in one of the videos swigging champagne while behind the wheel of her luxury Range Rover.

In another she could be seen inhaling an unknown substance from balloons while partying with friends.

The young footballer already got into trouble last year when she uploaded a video of her friend holding a dog to the steering wheel of a moving car.

She is said to be remorseful about the events, and has left the club.

Charlton Athletic has announced her dismissal in a statement, saying that the two most recent videos showed behaviour that was not acceptable at the club.

“As a club we are disappointed with the behaviour which doesn’t represent the standards the team upholds,” they said.

“The club would like to make clear that although the behaviour is not acceptable, the player’s welfare remains important to us and she will still have access to the club’s support channels if needed.”

