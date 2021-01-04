THAILAND tightens restrictions as new mutant Covid strain is discovered

The Thai government was expected to announce nationwide restrictions on Sunday, January 3, but instead gave regional authorities the autonomy to make their own decisions. The news comes as Yong Poovorawan, senior virologist from Bangkok’s Chulalongkon University confirmed the country’s first case of the more contagious B.1.1.7 strain of Covid, found in a family of four who had returned from Britain.

-- Advertisement --



Thailand has reported 315 new coronavirus cases in its second wave of infections to sweep the country. Health officials have confirmed that the majority of the new cases were from local transmission. The new cases also include 21 cases imported from abroad, the government’s COVID-19 taskforce said.

Many sectors have already announced new restrictions in Thailand, with more expected to follow in the coming days.

As of Monday, January 4, all schools and training centres will be closed until the end of the month, accoutring to the Ministry of Education, and the Retailers Association announced in a statement that all shops must close at 9pm.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Thailand Tightens Restrictions As New Covid Strain Discovered”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.