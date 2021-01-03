Coronavirus Cases in Thailand Continue to Climb.

Thailand has reported 315 new coronavirus cases in its second wave of infections to sweep the country. Health officials have confirmed that the majority of the new cases were from local transmission. The new cases also include 21 cases imported from abroad, the government’s COVID-19 taskforce said.

Thailand has registered a total of 7,694 coronavirus cases and 64 deaths since its first case last January. The government is now considering even tougher measures to restrict businesses and limits people’s movement in 28 provinces, including the capital Bangkok to curb the spread of the virus.

Thailand’s coronavirus infections continued to climb following an outbreak in a coastal province near the capital just before Christmas, as the nation’s premier ordered stricter border surveillance to catch illegal entrants from neighbouring countries including Myanmar.

