Study Confirms New Mutant Covid Strain IS More Contagious

STUDY confirms new mutant Covid strain IS 50 per cent more contagious

A new report from the Imperial College London has confirmed scientists fears – the new strain of Covid, officially called B117 or ‘Variant of Concern’ (VOC), is indeed far more infectious than the original virus and that the November lockdown had little effect of slowing down the spread.

To take control of infections, ‘Social distancing measures will need to be more stringent than they would have otherwise,’ the report said.

‘A particular concern is whether it will be possible to maintain control over transmission while allowing schools to reopen in January 2021.’

The data shows that, in a sample of nearly 90,000 Brits, the new VOC strain was most common in people aged 10 to 19 and could be up to 50 per cent more infectious.

From a separate study conducted by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM), Deepti Gurdasani concluded that ‘B117 is either dominant, or very close to dominant in most regions’ of the UK.

