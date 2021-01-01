Northern England Braces for New Wave of Covid-19 as Mutant Strain ‘Hugely’ More Infectious.

A senior ICU consultant in the North of England has warned he has “grave concerns” about the next three months after seeing colleagues in the capital overwhelmed. London hospitals are expected to run out of critical care beds within days as the surge in cases is now leaving them struggling to cope with the demand for care.

Exhausted NHS staff face growing workloads while critically ill patients are being moved hundreds of miles to free up beds. A new study from Imperial College experts has found the new mutant variant of coronavirus is “hugely” more infectious than the original strain.

Prof Jim Naismith of Oxford University said the findings indicated that even tougher lockdown restrictions would soon be needed. “Unless we do something different the new virus strain is going to continue to spread, more infections, more hospitalisations and more deaths,” he warned.

