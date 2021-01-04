NEW case of UK Covid variant in Spain’s Andalucía, bringing the total to eight

The counsellor of the Presidency, Public Administration and Interior, Elías Bendodo, has confirmed that another case of the UK Covid variant has been detected, this time in Grandad. That brings the total cases of the new coronavirus strain in Andalucía up to eight. Granada and Malaga now both have three infections, while Sevilla and Campo de Gibraltar have one each.

-- Advertisement --



A new study has shown that the mutant Covid strain, known as B117 or ‘Variant of Concern’ (VOC) is almost 50 per cent more contagious than the original virus and seems to be more prevalent in younger people.

The Junta de Andalucía is expected to meet in the coming days to analyse the data gathered over Christmas and make a decision about further Covid restrictions for the region.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “New Case Of UK Covid Variant in Spain’s Andalucía”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.