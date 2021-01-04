Andalucían Government Meets to Discuss New Covid Restrictions.

The meeting, Chaired by the president, Juanma Moreno, will discuss the latest coronavirus figures for the region, the effect of lifting the restrictions over the festive season, and what to do about the new British strain of the virus and how it will affect the local economy and tourism in the region. In principle, any decisions made will be implemented on January 10.

Today. Monday 4, the government will revisit the current restrictions and limitations in order to decide whether to expand, maintain or make them more flexible- it all depends on the figures.

The last meeting was convened due to the worrying situation in Campo de Gibraltar where the Junta de Andalucía issued a decree that closed eight municipalities in the region. The proliferation of infections linked to the British strain of the coronavirus in the area and an increase in the pressure of care in hospitals, especially in ICUs, was said to have led to the closures.

The border closures affect the towns of La Línea de la Concepción, Algeciras, Los Barrios, Castellar de la Frontera, Jimena de la Frontera, San Martín del Tesorillo, San Roque and Tarifa. All these municipalities are integrated into the Campo de Gibraltar East and West health areas. In all of them, higher incidence rates have been registered per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days, now standing at 316 cases .

Please check back later as a full report on this important meeting for the region will be published.

