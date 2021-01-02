First Case Of UK Covid Variant Detected In Spain’s Sevilla

FIRST case of the UK mutant Covid variant detected in Spain’s Sevilla

The Minister of Health and Families, Jesús Aguirre, announced on Saturday, January 2 that the first case of the mutant Covid variant first identified in the UK has been detected in Sevilla, bring the total number of new strains in Andalucía to seven – three in Malaga, two in Granada, one in the Campo de Gibraltar area and now another in Sevilla.

A new study has shown that the mutant Covid strain, known as B117 or ‘Variant of Concern’ (VOC) is almost 50 per cent more contagious than the original virus and seems to be more prevalent in younger people.

Also on January 2, the Junta de Andalucía announced the implementation of border restrictions on eight municipalities in the Campo de Gibraltar area in a bid to slow the spread of infections.

