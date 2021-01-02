CAMPO DE GIBRALTAR NEW RESTRICTIONS

The Campo de Gibraltar has announced sweeping changes from perimeter closures to mobility restrictions.

Saturday, January 2, today it was announced in a decree from the Cadiz council that at least eight(8) municipalities would have perimeter restrictions immediately due to the possible spread of the new strain of COVID which its believed could travel from Gibraltar itself.

These municipalities border Gibraltar or municipalities that are close to it.

Currently they are La Linea, Algeciras, Los Barrios, Castellar de la Frontera , Jimena de la Frontera , San Martin del Tesorillo,San roque and Tarifa .

These municipalities are all under perimeter closure. In these areas, the infection rate per 100,000 inhabitants is 316, the average for Andalucia is 140, so increases were the clear warning signs that these closures were necessary.

Residents of these municipalities are advised to stay within them as perimeter closures are a proven method of limiting the spread of COVID.

The Minister for Family Health Jesus Aguirre announced these measure today along with the reminding the public there would be a mass screening of these areas due to their proximity to Gibraltar and that it was La Linea De La Concepcion’s day today Saturday 2 January and Algeciras’s day tomorrow Sunday, January 3 for mass screening for positive cases of Covid.

If residents were unsure of these “closed “municipalities’ additional measures, they were advised to contact local health or look online at their respective council website.

